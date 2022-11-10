Erdogan lauds very high confidence he shares with Putin

10 Nov. 16:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised on Thursday the high confidence he has been enjoying with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"As I have said before, that’s a leaders’ policy. We realized the importance of this with Mr. Putin. And we could not have achieved that without the confidence that we share. Mutual respect prompted us to take these steps, and this is how things have worked so far," Erdogan said before flying to Uzbekistan in response to a request for a comment on whether the grain deal could be extended.

"We are in solidarity on nuclear energy - and perhaps we will take a nuclear action in Sinop (where Turkey’s second nuclear power plant will be built) and the steps we have made in the defense industry also contribute to mutual respect. We have successfully implemented those and we will proceed further," he added.