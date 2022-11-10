Tbilisi and London can be connected by direct flight

10 Nov. 22:25

The Georgian authorities held talks with the British low-cost airline EasyJet representatives on direct flights between the capitals of Georgia and the UK. The meeting was held during the World Travel Market in London.

"Certainly, the UK is a very important tourist market for us, and the presence of direct flights will especially contribute to the growth of tourist flows", Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

The base of the British low-cost airline is Luton Airport, 45 km from London. EasyJet has a developed route network in Europe.