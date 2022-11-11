Biden speaks about expectations from meeting with Xi Jinping

11 Nov. 11:20

US President Joe Biden said he hoped the upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be productive.

"I always think that my negotiations are productive", the head of the Washington administration replied before the start of a foreign tour.

Biden traveled to Egypt to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27). Then he will travel to Cambodia for the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. Besides, he will visit Indonesia, where he will attend the Group of Twenty (G20) summit.