In Georgia, the ship STEN NEPTUN, flying the flag of Denmark, was fined. This was reported in the Coast Guard Department of the Border Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

As noted, the vessel violated the rules of navigation.

The captain of the ship is a citizen of Poland. He was ordered to pay a fine of 50 thousand lari (about $18.4 thousand).

When the fine is paid, the ship will be allowed to leave the territorial waters of Georgia, Sputnik Georgia reports.