Israel to build more hotels

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Israel Land Authority (ILA), is working to accelerate the pace of hotel construction, the press service of the tourism authority said.

It is specified that on the land plots for which the tender is open, by the end of 2023 there will be more than eight thousand rooms.

The department gave the following figures: five years before the pandemic, the number of rooms was increased by only five thousand rooms. "Successful land marketing is another step towards achieving the goal I set: 10 million visitors a year by 2030", Yoel Razvozov, head of the tourism department, said.