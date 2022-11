11 Nov. 14:15

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States summit in Samarkand.

During the meeting, Erdoğan received from Mirziyoyev a state award of Uzbekistan - the Order of Imam al-Bukhari.

"Dear Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan! I am glad to see you in Samarkand. Today is a historic event. Today my brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the highest order of Uzbekistan, Imam Al-Bukhari", Sputnik Uzbekistan quotes him.