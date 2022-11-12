Turkish President to discuss grain deliveries to needy countries at G20

12 Nov. 17:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the issue of grain supplies to needy countries at the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, Vahit Kirişci, reported.

According to him, official Ankara insists that the least developed countries should be able to get grain. “In this context, our president will put this issue on the agenda of the G20 summit. We are also working on a new project to be implemented jointly with our Ministry of Commerce,” he said.

Kirişci stressed that the goal of the Turkish authorities is to transfer the wheat purchased in Russia to underdeveloped countries free of charge after its processing.