12 Nov. 18:45

19 people died as a result of a road accident in the northern Egyptian governorate of Dakahlia. 10 people were injured.

The passenger bus was heading to the capital of the province, the city of El-Mansoura. The bus driver lost control on a sharp turn, as a result, the bus rolled over and fell into the ditch. Local residents provided first aid to the victims. Search and rescue work is currently underway at the site.