Dilara Gurbanova wins gold of Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship

12 Nov. 19:50

Dilara Gurbanova became the winner of the 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in the individual program in the junior age category.

According to her, the experience gained at the competition helps to cope with the excitement. She also noted that she tries to improve the result at each training session. “Every year our program becomes more complicated, the categories change. We are learning new gymnastic elements, and carefully preparing for all competitions. We train six days a week, on each of them I try to improve my result,” the winner said.