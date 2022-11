12 Nov. 21:15

Both local performers and world jazz stars will participate in the 17th Baku International Jazz Festival. Grammy Award-winning Swiss performer Gregoire Maret, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Cassandra Wilson, Marcus Miller and a bright young pianist Elbey Mammadzade are among participants of the festival.

Gregoire Maret will perform together with Azerbaijani musicians on November 15.