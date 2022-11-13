Import duties on electric vehicles lifted in Azerbaijan

13 Nov. 12:25

Azerbaijan has canceled customs duties on the import of electric vehicles with a production period of up to three years, the press service of the government of the republic reports.

"In accordance with the amendments made to the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,import customs duty rates and export customs duty rates, passenger electric vehicles, from the date of factory production of which no more than three years have passed, are exempt from import customs duty", the message says.

Also, the import of chargers for electric vehicles was exempted from paying duties.

It should be added that the new resolution will come into force after December 10 this year.