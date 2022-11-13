Türkiye eliminates 455 terrorists in northern Iraq

13 Nov. 13:30

The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 455 terrorists since the beginning of the operation in northern Iraq, destroyed 557 caves and shelters of terrorists, as well as 1904 explosive devices, Anadolu reports.

According to sources from the Ministry of National Defense, the operation in the northern regions of Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan continues successfully.

The Turkish military has already seized a total of 1,203 weapons, AT-3, AT-4, AT-5 anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers, Docka and Zagros anti-aircraft guns, Bixi machine guns, Kanas sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles and M-16 infantry rifles.