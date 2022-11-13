Netanyahu to form new Israeli cabinet

13 Nov. 14:40

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has instructed a right-wing leader Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, the Jerusalem Post writes.

Netanyahu has 28 days to form a new cabinet. If he fails to meet the deadline, he could be given 14 additional days. At the same time, the president can transfer the mandate to another candidate if Netanyahu does not form a government in time.

However, it is highly likely that Netanyahu will be able to get the approval of parliamentarians. There are 120 seats in the Knesset. The bloc of right-wing and religious parties has 64 mandates there. 64 deputies recommended Herzog to give the mandate to Netanyahu. 61 deputies' approval is required to approve the government's composition.