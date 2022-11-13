Lavrov arrives in Bali

13 Nov. 15:25

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali, where the G20 summit will be held on November 15-16, RIA Novosti reports.

The head of the diplomatic department was greeted with traditional dances in national costumes and drumming.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that at the summit, Russia would propose a number of specific initiatives regarding the supply of food and energy resources, including increasing gas cooperation with Ankara, organization of the large consignments of grain and fertilizers supply.