Powerful blast rocks Istanbul’s Istiklal pedestrian street (VIDEO)

13 Nov. 17:00

A powerful explosion rocked Istanbul’s Istiklal Caddesi main pedestrian street, several people were hurt, Turkey’s TRT television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the cause of the blast has not yet been established. Ambulances are rushing to the site. No further details are available so far.

At least four people were killed and 38 more were injured in a blast that rocked Istanbul’s Istiklal Caddesi pedestrian street on Sunday, Istanbul’s Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

"As a result of the blast in the Istiklal Caddesi street, four people were killed, 38 received wounds," he said.

Meanwhile, the Russian consulate general in Istanbul said that so far it doesn’t know whether there were Russian nationals among the casualties, TASS reported.

According to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, the blast occurred in the Istikala Caddesi pedestrian street in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district at about 16:20 local time. The cause of the blast has not yet beet identified but the city’s prosecutor’s office considers a terror attack as one of the reasons. According to the Mynet news portal, the blast might have been caused by an unattended bag stuffed with explosive substances.