Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Erdogan

14 Nov. 9:15

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the death of people as a result of an explosion in Istanbul.

"We were deeply shocked by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of a treacherous explosion in the center of Istanbul," the head of state said.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!" he added.