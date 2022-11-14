Turkish Super Lig match postponed after Istanbul explosion

14 Nov. 10:00

A Sunday Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match in Istanbul was postponed after an explosion in the city.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Twitter that the match between Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor was put off to a later date.

The week 14 game was due to be held at 8 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) at Besiktas' home ground Vodafone Park in Istanbul's European side.

Turkish football clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor offered condolences, and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the explosion.