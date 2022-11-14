Armenia fires Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar and Khojavand directions

14 Nov. 12:15

Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of Istisu settlement, using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the Kalbajar district on November 13 evening, according to the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Besides, according to the ministry, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Khojavand district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures.