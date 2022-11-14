Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkey

14 Nov. 12:45

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov sent his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar in connection with the explosion in the center of Istanbul, according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of people as a result of a treacherous explosion in the center of Istanbul. Your pain is our pain. I wish the mercy of Allah to those who died as a result of this tragedy, I share the pain of their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to their families," the condolence says.