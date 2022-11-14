Georgian officials send condolences over Istanbul explosion

14 Nov. 13:00

Top Georgian officials sent their condolences over the deadly explosion in Istanbul that killed six and left 81 injured on a shopping street in Istanbul.

In his tweet shortly after the incident considered a terrorist attack by Turkish authorities, prime minister Irakli Garibashvili sent his “deepest condolences” to the country and wished a “speedy recovery” to those injured in the blast.

Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili and parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said they were “horrified” by the explosion, adding their thoughts and prayers were with the Turkish people in this “difficult time”.

"I am horrified by the explosion in Istanbul. My condolences to the families of the victims and my deepest sympathies to President Erdogan and the people of Türkiye," the president said.