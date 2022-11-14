Türkiye does not accept U.S. condolence over Istanbul attack

14 Nov. 13:15

Türkiye does not accept the message of condolence from the US on Sunday's deadly terror attack in Istanbul, the country’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

The explosion on Istiklal Avenue, which was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, killed six people and injured 81 others.

According to officials, a female suspect, who has now been arrested, took orders from the group's headquarters in Kobani, Syria. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on Sunday, saying: “The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Türkiye.”

Addressing reporters at the blast site, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the suspect would have fled to Greece had she not been caught. The person who plotted the attack has also been held, he added.