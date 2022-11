14 Nov. 13:45

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his “deepest” condolences and “sincere sympathy and support” to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

“We reaffirm our readiness for the closest cooperation with our Turkish partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin said.