14 Nov. 14:00

Russian and U.S. officials are holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday, citing a source.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, is reportedly part of Russia's delegation, Kommersant said.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that he could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.