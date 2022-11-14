EU set to pile more sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters

14 Nov. 14:15

European Union foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to impose more sanctions on Iran in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against protesters.

"Today, we are going to approve another package of sanctions against the people responsible for the repression of the demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Brussels.

In a first round of sanctions in October, the EU imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 15 Iranian individuals and institutions linked to the young woman's death and the clamp-down on protests.

The new package would see 31 designations for human rights violations that would target individuals and entities covering asset bans and travel freezes, two diplomats told Reuters.