Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,578

14 Nov. 14:30

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,578 over the past day to 21,504,530, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

As many as 494 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 11.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 42 regions, while in 23 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 557 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 635 over the past day, versus 854 a day earlier, reaching 3,241,641, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 406 over the past day versus 391 a day earlier, reaching 1,791,066.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,460 over the past day, reaching 20,905,977.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 61 over the past day to 391,085. A day earlier 60 COVID-19 deaths were registered.