Delegation from IAEA to visit Iran to continue talks

14 Nov. 15:00

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani announced on Monday that it is agreed that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran to continue talks.

A delegation from Iran had already traveled to Vienna and negotiated with the IAEA officials, and the two will continue talks during the visit of the IAEA delegation to Tehran, Kanaani told reporters at his weekly press briefing in the Iranian capital.

Iran will continue its constructive relations with the IAEA to solve issues related to the Safeguards Agreements, Kanaani noted. “Some countries are trying to damage Iran-IAEA cooperation.”

Turning to the statement of the European Union about Iran, the spokesman said the three European countries have unfortunately taken “unconstructive” and “hasty behavior,” while technical talks with the IAEA still continue.

Touching upon the Vienna talks, the spokesman said Iran has made “constructive initiatives” to keep proceeding the process of negotiations.