Three Russians hurt in Istanbul explosion

14 Nov. 15:20

Three Russian citizens were hurt in an explosion on Istiklal Street in Istanbul on Sunday, their condition is not life threatening, the Russian consulate general in Istanbul said.

"According to the updated information, the explosion that occurred on Istiklal Street in Istanbul on November 13 hurt three Russian citizens. Their condition is not life threatening," the consulate said on a social network.

The explosion near Taksim Square in the center of Istanbul killed six people and injured 81, according to the latest update.