Borrell to pay official visit to Kazakhstan this week

14 Nov. 15:40

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan this week, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

"EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 16-17," Smadiyarov said at a press briefing in Astana on Monday.

The visit will include bilateral meetings with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the Kazakh leadership, he said.

"Views on regional and global affairs will be exchanged at the negotiations. The sides will also discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union," Smadiyarov said.