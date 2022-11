14 Nov. 16:30

Many European countries are turning to Turkey to purchase natural gas, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday on the air of the TRT TV Channel.

"Many of our adjacent European countries are approaching us to purchase gas," the Minister said, commenting on plans to create a gas hub in Turkey. "I hope we will take the first step in the direction of creating the gas hub," Donmez said.

Turkish authorities are finalizing a strategy of turning the country into an "energy base," he added.