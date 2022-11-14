Russian woman injured in Istanbul blast hospitalized

14 Nov. 16:45

A Russian woman, one of the three Russian citizens hurt in the explosion on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, has been hospitalized, the Russian consulate general in Istanbul said.

"According to updated information, two Russian citizens hurt in the explosion in Istanbul did not need hospitalization. The third injured person is now receiving treatment at an Istanbul clinic," according to a report published on the diplomatic mission's social networks.

The explosion occurred on Istiklal, a busy street in central Istanbul, on Sunday evening, near Taksim Square in the Beyoglu neighborhood, which is popular with tourists. The Russian consulate is also situated on this street. Six people were killed and 81 people, including three Russian citizens, were injured in the blast.