Guterres calls for facilitating access of Russian food, fertilizers to global markets

14 Nov. 17:00

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on countries to take measures to avert famine, particularly by making it easier to export Russian food and fertilizers.

"We need urgent action to prevent famine and hunger in a growing number of places around the world. The Black Sea Grain Initiative and the effort to ensure Russian food and fertilizers can flow to global markets are essential to global food security," Guterres said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia on Monday.

The Istanbul grain deal has already helped reduce food prices, he said. "And we are working to end all obstacles to the free flow of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets" and extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he said.