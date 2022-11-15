Putin signs decree on conscripting foreign citizens

15 Nov. 9:45

Russian citizens who also have a foreign citizenship or a residence permit of another country can be drafted into the Russian army, as follows from President Vladimir Putin’s decree issued on Monday. The decree amends some provisions concerning military service regulations.

Previously, Russian citizens could serve in the army on conscription or under contract, while foreigners were allowed and still can serve only under contract as privates and sergeants. In this respect, nothing changes for either Russian citizens or foreigners.

The decree states that conscription is applicable also to those Russian citizens "who have the citizenship of another country or a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanent residence in the territory of a foreign state."

Russians with passports or residence permits of other countries can, like foreigners, enter contract military service in Russia.