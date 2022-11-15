Russia bans entry to 100 Canadians including actor Jim Carrey

15 Nov. 10:30

Russia has banned entry into the country to 100 Canadians including actor Jim Carrey, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"In response to the ongoing practice by the regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of imposing sanctions on the Russian leadership, politicians, lawmakers, business people, experts, journalists, cultural figures and everybody else whom the Canadian Russophobic government deems undesirable, entry is banned on the basis of reciprocity to 100 citizens of Canada," the statement said.

The ministry said the list includes officials, business people and activists that are involved in shaping an "aggressive anti-Russian policy."

The ministry published the names of the people that were banned from entering Russia on its website.