Russia and Iran intensifying trade ties

15 Nov. 11:30

A Russian business delegation, including more than 100 businessmen and economic activists, headed by the president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin arrived in Tehran yesterday.

Accordingly, 600 Iranian businessmen will participate in the Iran-Russia business conference Iran-Russia business conference today.

According to Donya E-eqtesad, the Iran Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 120-person Russian business delegation.

Today Katyrin and members of the Russian delegation will hold a meeting with head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie

In addition to Tehran, the Russian delegation is also going to visit Rasht, Anzali and Isfahan. In the Russian delegation, there are businessmen in various fields such as transportation, food, construction materials, petrochemicals and oil products, international arbitration, holding exhibitions, etc.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to visit Russia on December 6.