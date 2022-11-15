Russian FM currently meeting with UN chief on sidelines of G20 summit

15 Nov. 12:00

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is currently in a meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Sergey Lavrov and the UN Secretary General," she wrote in a caption for a joint photo of Lavrov and Guterres, posted on her Telegram channel.

Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation at the G20 gathering in Indonesia’s Bali on November 15-16. Earlier, the Russian foreign minister met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.