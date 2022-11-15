Iran football delegation meets President Raisi before travelling to Doha

15 Nov. 12:15

The members of Iran national football team met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday before traveling to Doha, Qatar.

In the farewell ceremony held at the presidential office, Raisi was awarded No.12 jersey of Team Melli. The president wished success for the Iranian team during the upcoming tournament.

Iran sports minister Hamid Sajadi and president of football federation Mehdi Taj also attended the meeting.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21 in Group B. Team Melli will meet Wales and the U.S. on Nov. 25 and 29, respectively.

The Iranian delegation left Tehran for Qatar’s capital city Monday noon.