15 Nov. 12:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday met in Indonesia to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Turkish Defence Chief Hulusi Akar also took part in the meeting.

After holding talks with Biden, Erdogan held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.