Denmark authorizes Nord Stream AG to survey gas pipeline damage points

15 Nov. 12:45

Nord Stream AG has received a permit to survey damage points of the pipeline in Danish waters and already initiated the survey, the Nord Stream pipeline operator said on Monday.

"Danish Geodata Agency granted Nord Stream AG a permit for surveying the pipeline rupture location in the Danish exclusive economic zone. However, until recently access to the relevant damage sites for a hydrographic survey was not possible due to the exclusion zone established by the Danish Maritime Authority," the company said.

"Immediately after receiving permission to enter the restricted area, the vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG moved into the area of damage and began to survey the pipeline rupture points. The duration of the survey will depend on access restrictions to the damaged area related to weather conditions," the pipeline operator added.