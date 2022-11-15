Armenian opposition alliances back to parliament after months-long boycott

15 Nov. 13:15

Two opposition alliances of the Armenian parliament - Hayastan and Pativ Unem are taking part in a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday after a months-long boycott announced in mid-April this year.



Opposition MPs demanded the resignation of the government headed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pashinyan is the founder and leader of Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party, which controls 71 seats in the 107- member National Assembly