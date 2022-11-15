Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Palestine

15 Nov. 13:30

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Trend reports on November 15.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is with pleasure that I extend my sincerest and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine. I do believe that through our joint efforts relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully both on a bilateral and a multilateral basis," he said.

"On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity," the letter reads.