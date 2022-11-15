Turkish president and Saudi crown prince hold talks on sidelines of G-20 summit

15 Nov. 13:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on November 14 on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The closed-door meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Apurva Kempinski. The two leaders reportedly discussed bilateral issues; no further information was given yet regarding the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın also took part in the meeting.