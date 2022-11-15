Lavrov meets with Turkish counterpart on G20 sidelines

15 Nov. 15:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit.

"As for an offline meeting with him (Cavusoglu), we don’t plan any because it took place today," he told reporters when asked by TASS about a possibility of such meeting in the near future.

He also recalled his Monday’s telephone call with his Turkish counterpart. "As for a call with Cavusoglu, we discussed the work on the G20 final declaration, including a section on the grain deal," he said.