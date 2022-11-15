Erdoğan predicts global food crisis in 2023

15 Nov. 17:55

At the G20 summit in Bali Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about the need to quickly stabilize the fertilizer market, as the world could face a food crisis next year.

"The world is facing the prospect of a crisis in wheat, as well as in rice, sunflower oil and corn. The global fertilizer market must also quickly stabilize. Otherwise, we will face a bigger food crisis next year", Anadolu quoted him.

He also called for measures to ensure that the exported grain reaches those regions that are in great need of it. "In addition to overcoming the food crisis, we, as an energy center, are making a clear contribution to the security of our nearest region, especially Europe", the Turkish leader said.