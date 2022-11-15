Lavrov ends his work at G20 summit and flies away from Bali

15 Nov. 18:20

The head of the Russian delegation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ends his program at the G20 summit and left the Indonesian island of Bali. This is reported by the correspondent of RIA Novosti.

Let us remind you that the G20 summit is being held in Bali on November 15-16.

Earlier Tuesday, Lavrov took part in two meetings on food and energy security, as well as health. On the sidelines of the summit, the minister held meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister, UN Secretary General António Guterres, had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and also briefly spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.