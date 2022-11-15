Stoltenberg: NATO and EU reached unprecedented level of cooperation

15 Nov. 19:00

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union has reached an unprecedented level.

"Cooperation between the EU and NATO is stronger than ever. The fact that we have been able to raise our cooperation to an unprecedented level is especially important today in these dangerous times", RIA Novosti quoted him.

In addition to this, Stoltenberg positively assessed the efforts of the EU countries to increase military mobility, as well as strengthen defense cooperation, including joint arms purchases.