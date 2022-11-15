Azerbaijan ready to participate in creation of gas network in Albania

15 Nov. 19:45

Azerbaijan is ready to take part in the creation of a gas network in Albania. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated this after talks with Albanian President Bajram Begaj held in Tirana on November 15.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's contribution to the development of the gas industry in Albania was discussed during the meeting. "We have thoughts related to this. A gas network has not been created in Albania yet. Azerbaijan can participate as an investor in this area, and we are ready for this", the press service of the Head of the Azerbaijani state quoted the President.

Ilham Aliyev also said that Azerbaijan intended to continue discussing this and other issues related to energy with Albania.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the issue of double expansion of the Trans-Adriatic (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) pipelines, through which Azerbaijani gas supplied to Europe, is under discussion now. Part of the TAP runs through the territory of Albania.