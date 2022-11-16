Iranian nuclear deal may be restored by year-end

16 Nov. 9:15

Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov expects the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program to be restored by the end of the year.

"I personally expect [an agreement by the end of the year]," he said on Tuesday, answering a reporter’s question. "I do hope it will happen. There are prospects. The midterm elections in the U.S. are over, at last. They were affecting the [negotiation] process, albeit indirectly. I hope that nothing prevents our US partners now from taking the final steps towards restoring the JCPOA. Our Iranian colleagues are ready, so the ball is in the US court now."