Four ships loaded with food leave Ukrainian ports for Turkey, China

16 Nov. 11:40

Four ships loaded with wheat, peas and other foods departed from Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

"The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) reports that four vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 95,400 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

MV Bozburun-M with 40,000 tonnes of wheat onboard, MV Aysha M loaded with 6,300 tonnes of soybeans, and MV Nada carrying 6,100 tonnes of peas are destined for Turkey.

Meanwhile, MV Captain P Egglezos will bring 43,000 tonnes of sunflower meal to China.

Six inbound vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on November 15 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative heading towards Ukrainian ports, the JCC said.

There are currently 65 vessels waiting to move into Ukrainian ports, and 14 loaded vessels are waiting for inspection in Turkish territorial waters, it said.