Trump announces plans to run for U.S. presidency in 2024

16 Nov. 12:20

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he would run in the 2024 presidential election.

The announcement was made during Trump’s special address to his supporters in Florida.

"I tonight am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said, adding that he made the decision "in order to make America great and glorious again."

Shortly before the announcement, the U.S. Federal Election Commission confirmed that Trump became the first candidate for 2024 to submit his bid for the U.S. presidency.

Incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to run for his second presidential term on November 9, adding that the final decision on the issue is yet to be made, and will be made public no earlier than in the beginning of 2023.