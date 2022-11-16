Erdogan says Russia uninvolved in missile incident in Poland

16 Nov. 12:40

Russia is uninvolved in the incident of a missile falling on Polish soil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I have to respect the position of Russia, which has said that it is not its missile. This is important for us," Erdogan said, replying to a question from TASS, following the results of his participation in the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The Turkish leader also called for a detailed probe into the incident.

Erdogan pointed to what he felt were important statements by US President Joe Biden, who noted that the missiles, which had landed on Polish soil, were not Russian-made.